HALO: Paramount+ Shares First Look Trailer for Pablo Schreiber Series

Earlier this week, the call went out to all of the "HALO" franchise fans across the globe. After last month's release of the first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ live-action original series adaptation of the popular Xbox video game franchise HALO, we learned that tonight's The Game Awards would be hosting a first-look trailer at the Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring series, and that's exactly what we got on Thursday night.

Now without further ado, here's a first-look preview for the eagerly-anticipated Paramount+ series Halo, premiering in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halo The Series (2022) | First Look Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ2v5eMlcrY)

In case you're still wondering why the beloved video game franchise is getting a live-action adaptation, we can give you 82 million-plus reasons because that's how many copies of the video game have been sold worldwide (grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue). Now here's a look at the previously-released teaser for Paramount+'s Halo, taking off in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halo the Series | First Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFs3yGdvGyw)

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted & inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.