Harley Quinn: Kite Man Spinoff "Noonan's" Gets HBO Max Green Light

At SXSW earlier this year, Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff entitled Noonan's (working title). While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, apparently HBO Max liked what they heard about it because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order on Wednesday, with Matt Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Justin Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Kaley Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions) will executive produce, along with Sam Register. Lorey will serve as showrunner on the series, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze Golden Glider moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan's, Gotham's seediest dive bar, where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity!

"We love the wild and fun world of 'Harley Quinn' so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim, said in a statement exclusively to Variety. "Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City's not-so-finest at Noonan's, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem." Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation, added, "'Harley Quinn' unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe. Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show."