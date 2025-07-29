Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: hawkeye

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner: "I'm Sure We'll End Up Doing Season 2"

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is sounding pretty positive about Season 2 happening, adding, "My body’s getting ready for something like that."

After a near-fatal snowplow accident nearly took his life and a year spent recovering physically and mentally, Jeremy Renner was back on the set of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown to film the third season. But fans of Marvel Studios' MCU were left wondering if Renner's Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, would be making a return – either on the big screen or during a second season of Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series Hawkeye. "Yeah, I don't know. I haven't gone down that road with anybody at Marvel about it – so, yeah," Renner responded when asked by RadioTimes.com about rumors of Hawkeye Season 2 back in May 2024. "I don't know what's going on. I'm focusing on this [Mayor of Kingstown] right now." A little more than a year later, Renner is sounding more and more like he's more than ready to throw back on the tights and to start slinging arrows again.

"I'm always happy to be in that world [Marvel Studios' MCU], man. I love all those guys, I love the character," Renner shared with Empire about making his mark on the MCU over the years. And it sounds like he's not quite done yet, with Renner adding, "I'm sure we'll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I'm happy to do it. My body's getting ready for something like that. I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

Renner's not just talking about the acting part of the job, either – making it clear that he's ready for the action, too. "Absolutely. No problem. That's where I'm at. I'm more than 150 per cent of what I was prior to the incident," he shared. "Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that's what's gotten me back," Renner added, noting how keeping himself healthy and in shape is now a part of his daily routine. "And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I've been. I have some issues, and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility, but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn't if I didn't get crushed."

