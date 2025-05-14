Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: hbo max, max

HBO Max Is Back! WBD Rebranding Streaming Service This Summer

During its Upfronts presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Max will be rebranded HBO Max. "HBO Max"? Sounds familiar. Hmmm...

Whoops? During its Upfronts presentation earlier today, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it was time-traveling back to before 2023 – a time when Max was still named HBO Max. That's right, beginning this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service will be going back to being known as HBO Max. David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, shared, "The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead."

Why was the decision made in the first place to change the name from HBO Max to Max? Originally, Zaslav and his team wanted to keep a clear line drawn between HBO and how it's perceived as a home for more "prestige" programming and the streamer, which carries a whole lot of different content for a whole lot of folks. While understandable at the time, shifting potential business plans (like if Warner Bros. Discovery will break off some of its channels) and the growing strength of HBO have apparently brought about a reconsideration.

JB Perrette, President and CEO of Streaming, and Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, were also on hand during the presentation at Madison Square Garden, and they were able to dig deeper into the decision. "We will continue to focus on what makes us unique – not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families. It's really not subjective, not even controversial – our programming just hits different," Perrette shared, Bloys added, "With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for."

