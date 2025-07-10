Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper

Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Offers Update on Final Chapter Filming

Joe Locke offered an update on how things are going with filming of the finale to Alice Oseman's Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper.

Back in June, fans of showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper learned that production was officially underway on the beloved series' final chapter. With Oseman penning the script and Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice) directing, the adaptation of Oseman's sixth and final "Heartstopper" graphic novel has been rolling along for about a month – and now, Locke has a quick update. While promoting the news that he will be taking to London's West End later this year to star in a production of Samuel D. Hunter's play Clarkston, Locke shared that "it's going great" and that "we're almost two thirds of the way through shooting now, and everything, touch wood, is going well. We're having a great time doing it, it's a really nice closing chapter of the story."

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Here's a look at the announcement that production on the final chapter was officially underway:

"We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone's so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years," Locke shared during his interview with The Playlist in support of the Emmy Awards push for Agatha All Along. "Then by that time, there would be no need for it. So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it's less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story. And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

