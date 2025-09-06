Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV, YouTube | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss Short "Mission: Whacked Off" Released; New Ep Trailer

Along with the new short "Mission: Whacked Off," we have the trailer for the new episode of Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss, "Mission: Zero."

If you're a fan of Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss, then you know just how important a day September 10th is. That's when the first two seasons of the hit animated series hit Amazon's Prime Video, fully uncensored and subtitled/dubbed in a whole lot of languages. Along with those two seasons, the brand-new special episode "Mission: Zero" will also drop – and now, we have a trailer for you to check out waiting for you below. But before we get to that, who's in the mood for a new short?

In "Mission: Whacked Off," Moxxie's assignment is to take out a mob boss's son on behalf of a guy he killed. Of course, there's so much more at play than just that but… you know… spoilers. Here's a look:

Hitting Prime Video on September 10th (with the new episode hitting YouTube 45 days after), "Mission: Zero" follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) as they plan their very first assassination. Here's a look at the trailer that was released:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

