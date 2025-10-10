Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: high potential, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

High Potential/Always Sunny: Morgan Finds Herself Outside Paddy's

Kaitlin Olson posted a fun look at an unofficial High Potential/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover, with Morgan outside of Paddy's.

Olson is starring in ABC's High Potential and remains a fan favorite from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

She jokes about her character Morgan visiting Paddy's, captured by Nancy Hower in a fun Instagram post.

Olson imagines a wild feud if Morgan and Dee teamed up, expecting the two to not get along at all.

Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito will always hold a special place in our hearts because of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. That said, we've always appreciated and supported the projects that they've worked on outside of Paddy's. Of course, they make it easy by picking really great projects. With Olson, we have HBO Max's Hacks and ABC's High Potential as two current examples og why Olson is one of the most talented comedic actors working today (and don't get us started on how Will Forte-co-starring Flipped was righteously underappreciated). We're bringing that up because we had a fun "crossover" take place, and Olson was kind enough to share it. Apparently, Olson found herself near the location where they film the scenes set outside of Paddy's, so she took a moment to appreciate the moment.

"Morgan spent the day at Paddy's," Olson wrote as the caption to her post, which included a look at Olson in full-on Morgan mode in an image taken by actress, director, screenwriter, and producer Nancy Hower – here's a look:

Checking in with the Los Angeles Times' "Very Important Questions," Olson didn't leave a lot to interpretation when it came to her thoughts on how the two teaming up would turn out. Spoiler? Not good. "No, no, no. I don't think Morgan and Dee would get along. Morgan would love that Dee hates her. Dee would actively hate her and just make it her sole focus to try and take Morgan down. And Morgan just wouldn't care, and would just kind of ignore it. And that would really, I think… that would get to Dee. And then some violence would happen… on both sides," Olson shared, before adding exactly what we were thinking, "I think we should film that."

