High Potential Returns March 3rd: S02E13 & S02E14 Overviews Released

Returning March 3rd, here are the overviews for ABC's High Potential S02E13: "In The Driver's Seat" and S02E14: "If You Come For the Queen."

Article Summary High Potential returns March 3rd with new episodes on ABC starring Kaitlin Olson as Morgan.

S02E13 "In The Driver's Seat" features a deadly luxury car heist and Ava rethinking her future.

S02E14 "If You Come For the Queen" centers on Daphne after an attempted murder hits close to home.

Official previews reveal complex cases and deeper team dynamics as Season 2 continues weekly.

Now that the 2026 Winter Olympics have wrapped, we've got a ton of new and returning shows hitting our screens over the next few months. For example, ABC had big plans for Tuesday nights beginning next week, with Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker premiering on the same night we get a new episode of Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent and Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential. To get fans ready for the return of Morgan (Olson) and the team on March 3rd, ABC had shared the official overviews for the first two episodes back from break. In March 3rd's S02E13: "In The Driver's Seat," a late-night luxury car heist becomes a complex problem for the team, as Ava (Amirah J) considers her future. In March 10th's S02E14: "If You Come For the Queen," Daphne (Javicia Leslie) takes center stage when an attempted murder hits close to home, and Ava comes to her for some guidance.

High Potential Season 2: S02E13 & S02E14 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 13: "In The Driver's Seat" – The team investigates a late-night luxury car heist turned deadly, uncovering a complex web of details and multiple perpetrators. Meanwhile, Morgan has mixed feelings when Ava begins focusing on her future. Teleplay by Jordan Rosenberg, with story by Jordan Rosenberg & Bob Goodman.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 14: "If You Come For the Queen" – Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which is further complicated when it intertwines with another case. Later on, Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support. Written by Rebecca Kirsch & Nicole French.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

