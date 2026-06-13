Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Will Offer The Campaign In Early Access

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be offering players a chance to play the campaign ahead of time in Early Access if they pre-order

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 grants campaign Early Access on October 16 for players who pre-order ahead of launch.

Activision and Infinity Ward let Call of Duty fans play the full Modern Warfare 4 story one week before October 23.

Modern Warfare 4's campaign follows Private Park during a North Korean invasion and Captain Price on an off-book hunt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 mixes large-scale battles, covert missions, combined-arms combat, and cinematic set pieces.

Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed that they will give players an Early Access look at the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The team confirmed very briefly on their latest blog that players will get access to the full campaign ahead of time if they pre-order the game, allowing you to play it on October 16. One full week ahead of the game's launch on October 23.

Do You Play The Campaign?

The move is actually kind of smart for hardcore players because, more than likely, you're buying Modern Warfare 4 to jump into multiplayer, as statistics show a lot of players skip the campaign unless they know there's an unlockable element they want to use. So you're giving those players a chance to play throughout the story and get the campaign out of the way before diving into multiplayer. We have more info from the team on what the campaign will be about for you here.

What's New In The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign

In the Modern Warfare 4 Campaign, you fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad. What begins as a routine mission descends into chaos when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, forcing Park and his unit into a desperate battle through collapsing cities and counteroffensives. Beyond the front lines, operator-turned-outlaw Captain Price is operating outside the system he once served.

A hunt for revenge draws Price toward a weapon powerful enough to shift the balance of power, setting in motion a conflict far greater than he ever anticipated. Forced into uneasy alliances and off-book operations, Price is pulled deeper into consequences he can no longer escape. From large-scale battles and covert missions to combined-arms warfare and cinematic set pieces, the campaign delivers grounded combat and gameplay variety across a war that spreads far beyond the front lines.

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