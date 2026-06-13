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Paramount/WB, Trump/Kennedy Center & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Kennedy Center, Paramount/WB, Doctor Who, Toy Story 5/Taylor Swift, President Curtis, Adults, and more!

Article Summary Paramount/WB merger headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch as the DOJ reportedly clears the deal with no consumer harm.

Doctor Who, The Boys, and The Bear lead a packed TV rundown with fresh updates, reactions, and teaser coverage.

Toy Story 5, Taylor Swift buzz, and Adult Swim's President Curtis add major pop culture heat to the lineup.

From Trump/Kennedy Center fallout to Ludwig, Ann Droid, and Adults, today's dispatch covers the TV landscape.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Kennedy Center, The Boys, Paramount/WB, The Bear, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Doctor Who, Toy Story & Taylor Swift, President Curtis, Ann Droid, Ludwig, Adults, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 13th, 2026:

The Boys Post-Finale: "Traitor" Homelander Films Get Content Warning

Paramount/WB Deal Won't Harm Entertainment Industry, Consumers: DOJ

Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros Deal Reportedly Gets DOJ Green Light

The Bear Season 5 Teaser: Can They Weather The Storm Together?

WWE SmackDown Preview: Kings, Queens, and Gunther Stipulations

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Set for San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Doctor Who: RTD Spins Show Being Put Out to Pasture (Sorry, "Tender")

Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond: Taylor Swift, Toy Story 5 Clip & More

President Curtis: Adult Swim Drops "Rick and Morty" Spinoff First Look

Ann Droid: Diane Morgan & Sue Johnston-Starrer Gets First-Look Preview

Ludwig Series 2: BBC Previews David Mitchell-Starring Series Return

Adults: FX Announces Prequel Episode "Marathon Day" Set for July 31st

Doctor Who, UFC 250, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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