High Potential Season 2: Official S02E11: "NPC" Overview Released

Murder hits the world of eSports gaming in ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential Season 2 Ep. 11: "NPC."

Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan teams up with Elliot for crucial insight as suspects include a gaming rival and sushi chef.

Official synopses and more for S02E09 "Under the Rug" and S02E10 "Grounded" are also included.

Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC ramp up tension with each new episode in this unconventional crime drama series.

With a new episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential set to hit our screens this Tuesday, we have an update to pass along to our running Season 2 preview. Along with an official overview, trailer, and image gallery for S02E09: "Under the Rug" and an overview for S02E10: "Grounded," we've just added the overview for S02E11: "NPC," with Morgan (Olson) getting a crash-course in eSports to solve a murder.

High Potential Season 2: S02E09 – S02E11 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" – The team investigates the midair murder of an Air Force veteran, and Morgan works to crack the case despite being sidelined to mandatory detective training. Elsewhere, Wagner and Soto's leadership conflict comes to a head.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11 "NPC" – When a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights on the case. Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

