Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: The X-Files

The X-Files: David Duchovny Reflects on Show's Success, Handling Fame

The X-Files star David Duchovny reflects on "learning the craft" and fame during his run on FOX's hit series, created by Chris Carter.

Article Summary David Duchovny reflects on how The X-Files exploded into a worldwide hit, taking him from zero to 100 fast.

The X-Files star says the show’s intense schedule helped him stay grounded while learning the craft in his 30s.

Duchovny looks back on fame, saying The X-Files became such a huge part of life that it’s hard to separate it.

The interview also touches on Duchovny’s X-Files journey, from burnout and exit to returning for the revival.

Before David Duchovny landed his big break in his signature role as FBI Agent Fox Mulder on FOX's The X-Files in 1993, he was still trying to find his identity as an actor, since his onscreen debut in the workplace rom-com Working Girl in 1988. He was establishing himself in films like the biopics Ruby and Chaplin (1992), crime thriller Kalifornia (1993), family comedy Beethoven (1992), while landing two cult hit shows on Showtime with his memorable role as DEA Agent Dennis/Denise Bryson in the David Lynch mystery thriller series Twin Peaks and as host Jake Winters, the narrator of the sultry anthology series Red Shoe Diaries. While Duchovny experienced burnout on The X-Files, leaving in the middle of season eight before returning for the season nine finale, and then trying to commit to films, he came back to lead the two revival seasons in 2016 and 2018. The actor spoke with New York's Q104.3's Ken Dashow about how he handled the fame from the Chris Carter-created series.

The X-Files Star David Duchovny on Not Expecting the Sci-Fi Series to Become Such an International Megahit

The X-Files follows Mulder as he's assigned the FBI's mysterious X-Files, a series of unsolved cold cases, often paranormal in nature, that might crack given his unconventional approach. Assigned to him is FBI forensic specialist Dr. Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who was originally sent to debunk his work using her more conventional scientific background. As the two travel throughout the country investigating urban legends, myths, serial killers, the supernatural, and potentially extraterrestrial phenomena, one case, in particular, that becomes Mulder's crusade is the mystery surrounding the abduction of his sister.

Upon reflecting on how The X-Files fame hit Duchovny, "I guess this was a weird ride I was on. It went from zero to 100 in a couple of years, worldwide, because the show was not just an American hit, but it was kind of a worldwide hit," the Californication star and Fail Better podcast host said. "It's hard for me to separate it because it's just my life. That's something that happened. I was lucky that the job was so time-consuming so that I didn't really have any time off to. Even though I was in my early 30s, I was really teaching myself my craft. I hadn't acted much."

While quite a few fans soured on Carter's final season in 2018, it left enough of a bad taste in Anderson's mouth to publicly distance herself from the final episode and show no interest in returning. As far as any chance to return, both stars haven't closed the door on the Ryan Coogler-created reboot, which also has Carter's blessing. While the original cast is still close, Coogler's series will feature a new cast as the focus, starring Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler as the new leads. Just as Carter's show featured a lot of guest stars that would jump onto greater and better things, Coogler won't be short on guest star power with Oscar winner Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Ben Foster, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel D. Montgrand, and Sofia Grace Clifton. For more on Duchovny's life and career, you can check out the full interview.

While the super-fame that came from his 'X-Files' stardom could have been really dangerous, David Duchovny tells our Ken Dashow that the show also kept him humble. pic.twitter.com/eQnFLxtQeO — Q104.3 (@Q1043) June 2, 2026

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