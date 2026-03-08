Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Movies, TV | Tagged: he-man, Michael Halperin

Masters Of The Universe Luminary Michael Halperin Has Passed Away

Michael Halperin, the writer of the show bible for the 1982 Masters of the Universe Filmation cartoon, has passed away at the age of 91.

Article Summary Michael Halperin, creator of the Masters of the Universe show bible, has died at age 91.

Halperin shaped the lore of Eternia, creating key settings and character backstories for the 1982 cartoon.

He contributed to Star Trek: The Next Generation and wrote the acclaimed book Jacob’s Rescue.

Halperin also taught at Loyola Marymount University and inspired generations of fantasy fans.

Michael Halperin, screenwriter and author, passed away on February 25, 2026 at the age of 91. To say that he was a prolific writer is an understatement, as he had a hand in creating and crafting some of the most beloved properties of our lifetimes. His work on Star Trek: The Next Generation won awards, but it was another of his works that we will all remember him most fondly for: the creation of Masters of the Universe in 1982. Halperin wrote the show bible for the Filmation animated series and some of the mini-comics included with the action figure line.

Masters Of The Universe Wouldn't Have Been The Same Without Him

Halperin was born in April 1934 in New Jersey, moving to California as a child with his family. What made his contribution to the franchise so important was that he gave it a voice and meaning. Did you love the particular way Skeletor's laugh cackled? Halperin was the one who told them what it should sound like. Want to know why Man-At-Arms was so loyal to Eternia? Halperin was the one who told us. Many settings in Eternia- The Evergreen Forest, the Vine Jungle, the Mystic Mountains. These were his creations. He breathed life into that world so that it could become a vast, rich storytelling mythos that, even to this day, we are still drawing from and telling stories with. Masters of the Universe wouldn't be what it was in 1982 on our television screens without him, and the upcoming film will be a tribute to his vision and creativity.

Outside of Masters of the Universe, he was an accomplished playwright in the Los Angeles area, and his book Jacob's Rescue: A Holocaust Story, co-written with Malka Drucker, is a powerful piece of young adult literature. He also published books on writing and was a professor in the film and television department at Loyola Marymount University. He also made appearances at fan conventions and will forever be remembered by millions of Masters of the Universe fans for helping create one of the greatest modern myths of our time.

Rest in power, Michael.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!