History of the World: Part II: How Lockdown Inspired Mel Brooks Sequel

Venerable legend Mel Brooks has been fortunate enough to revisit some of his comedic films late in life, which includes the 2005 remake of The Producers, 2008's Spaceballs: The Animated Series, and now a Hulu TV sequel series in History of the World: Part II, a follow up to the 1981 film. Brooks, co-stars, co-writers & co-executive producers Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz spoke with Variety about how Part II became a reality. "There was something slightly more exciting about hearing from Mel Brooks, with all due respect to the wonderful folks at Searchlight," Kroll recalled the pitch from the 96-year-old, producing partner Kevin Salter and Searchlight Pictures. The Big Mouth star recruited Sykes, Barinholtz, and David Stassen to develop the eight-episode series, which took place during the COVID lockdown.

How Streaming Provided Opportunity for History of the World: Part II

"First, it was a long-distance call, so I wanted to establish who was paying for it," Brooks recalled about the virtual writers' room. "And they said they were, so I said, 'OK.' They're both crazy about 'History of the World,' and they thought that a new 'History of the World' was actually needed. I was stuck in this COVID situation where you didn't see people, where you were locked in a cave. So, this was a very welcome relief from isolation." "When you throw a joke in, and you get a laugh from Mel Brooks, it really is just like a hand of God giving you a little pat on the back," Barinholtz added. Kroll credits Brooks as a primary inspiration for his comedy.

Brooks, who's starred, directed, and acted in his own projects throughout his career, was happy to delegate to the creative staff and fulfill whatever was needed creatively in front of the camera and behind the scenes, from narration and writing to vetting content, "[I'm] the Jewish advisor, ready to advise them on everything," he said. "Sketches are like little play-lettes. It's so different. They're so different from 'I just flew in from Chicago, and boy, my arms are tired.' That's funny stuff, but it doesn't satisfy your soul."

Sykes deviated from the series' traditional format with her take on U.S. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. "I just love multi-cams, and it's just so much fun to do stories in that Norman Lear style," she said. "We were just having fun with the whole genre of sitcoms and the tropes you can fall into. To tell Shirley's story through that format just seemed like a perfect match." For more, including Sykes' take on Jesus, Kroll discussing Easter Eggs, and more, you can check out the interview here. History of the World: Part II, which features an all-star cast, streams two new episodes every night through March 9th on Hulu. It's good to be the king.