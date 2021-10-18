History Of The World Part 2 Set Up At Hulu, Mel Brooks Involved

History of the World Part 2 will be a variety series set up at Hulu with Mel Brooks writing and producing, according to Variety. Brooks will be a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Kevin Salter. Hulu has committed to eight episodes, and there is no word yet on what world events will be covered in this sequel to the 1981 History of the World Part 1. "I can't wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony-baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!" Brooks said.

History of the World Part 2 Certainly Has A Great Creative Team

"History of the World, Part II" is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those were the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks' work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, "Jews in Space." The original film starred Gregory Hines, Dom De Luise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman, and many more, including Brooks himself in five different roles. No word yet on when we may hear about a cast for the film, but with production aiming to start in spring 2022, expect a who's who of comedy to appear in some way for sure.

It is also no secret that some of Mel's films have been seen in a much different light in recent years, though many would still list films like Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and yes, even History of the World Part 1 as some of the greatest comedies of all-time. With the talent that is being assembled for this writer's room, expect to possibly add this to that list as well—more as it comes in.