House of David Season 2 Episode 4 Exclusive Clip: David Has His Doubts

In this exclusive clip from the next episode of House of David Season 2, S02E04: "Road to Atonement," David questions himself as a leader.

With the fourth episode of Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios' House of David Season 2 set to hit Prime Video screens this Sunday, we have a sneak peek at what's in store with S02E04: "Road to Atonement." As the royal caravan continues its journey to Tabernacle, Saul (Ali Suliman) prepares to confront Samuel (Stephen Lang). Meanwhile, the Philistines strike an undefended village, while David (Michael Iskander) finds his leadership tested. You can check out the clip above for a look at what's to come on October 19th, and here's a look at the episode images that were released.

Prime Video and Wonder Project's House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. In Season 2, Israel nears collapse as Saul's reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel's future.

The series stars Michael Iskander (David), Ali Suilman (King Saul), Stephen Lang (Samuel), Ayelet Zurer (Queen Ahinoam), Indy Lewis (Mycal), Ethan Kai (Jonathan), Oded Fehr (Abner), Louis Ferreira (Jesse), Yali Topol Margalith (Mirab), Sam Otto (Eshbaal), Alexander Uloom (King Achish), Davood Ghadami (Eliab), and Aury Alby (Joab).

Filmmakers and Wonder Project creative leaders Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn return as directors, writers, and executive producers. Prime Video's House of David is based on an idea by Erwin. Erwin, Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Trey Callaway, Michael Frislev, Chad Oakes, Mark McNair, Jonathan Walker, and Ethan Reiff & Cyrus Voris serve as executive producers on the second season. Rosenblatt is the executive in charge of production on behalf of Wonder Project. Dallas Jenkins, the creator and producer-director of The Chosen, is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project. In association with Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, House of David is produced by Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.

