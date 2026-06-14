Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, san diego comic con, sdcc

Absolute Superman #21 Is Now Three Weeks Late, Published For SDCC

Absolute Superman #21 is now three weeks late... will be published on the Wednesday of San Diego Comic-Con alongside Action Comics #1100

Article Summary Absolute Superman #21 slips three weeks, moving from July 1 to July 22, 2026, the Wednesday of San Diego Comic-Con.

DC stacks July 22 with Absolute Superman #21, Absolute Wonder Woman #22, Superman #40, and Action Comics #1100.

Absolute Superman #20 still lands June 24, while #23 remains set for August 5 with Juan Ferreyra guest art.

Absolute Universe delays keep piling up, raising questions over whether Absolute Superman #23 will also shift.

Absolute Superman #21 is the latest of DC Comics' Absolute Universe titles to slip down the schedules, moving from the 1st of July to the 22nd of July, 2026, the Wednesday of San Diego Comic-Con and the same date as Absolute Wonder Woman #22. And also Superman #40 and Action Comics #1100, it's going to be rather a big Superman and Absolute Universe day for the kickoff of San Diego Comic-Con.

Absolute Superman #23 is still scheduled for the 5th of August and has Juan Ferreyra as a guest artist. Might that still come out on time as a result? Or will it also shift forward to, in the words of TFL, "even out the service"…? While Absolute Superman #20 will be out next week alongside Absolute Wonder Woman #21 and Superman #49. It's all getting rather tight. It comes alongside Absolute Martian Manhunter #11, delayed three weeks; Absolute Martian Manhunter #12, delayed four weeks; Absolute Superman #20, delayed three weeks; Absolute Flash #14, delayed a week; and Absolute Batman #21, delayed a week till next week.

Absolute Superman #20 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Vicente Cifuentes

It's Superman versus King Shazam versus Hawkman versus Steel in the greatest battle the Absolute Universe has ever seen! But who is their mystery challenger? 24th of June, 2026

It's Superman versus King Shazam versus Hawkman versus Steel in the greatest battle the Absolute Universe has ever seen! But who is their mystery challenger? 24th of June, 2026 Absolute Superman #21 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval

The final battle with King Shazam. Reign of the Superman begins here. But which Superman will it be? On Sale: 22nd of July 2026

The final battle with King Shazam. Reign of the Superman begins here. But which Superman will it be? On Sale: 22nd of July 2026 Absolute Superman #21 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

Superman will stop at nothing to see the universe's most vicious madman brought to justice. But before he can get his hands on Brainiac, Superman will have to go through Metallo, a man with Kryptonite in his veins. "Get Brainiac begins here, kicking off the march to a game-changing blockbuster issue #25! 5th of August 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!