House of Guinness: Netflix Previews "Peaky Blinders" Creator's Series

Hitting Netflix this Thursday, here's a sneak peek at Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's newest period piece series, House of Guinness.

With Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's newest period piece, House of Guinness, set to hit screens this Thursday, September 25th, Netflix is sharing a sneak peek at the epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the series begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O'Shea), as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness. In the clip below, the family prepares for their father's funeral – and begins preparing for what the future might hold.

In addition, James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty; Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness; Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges; Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane; Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges; Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness; Seamus O'Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane; Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter; David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion; Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton; Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden; Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan, and Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence.

An exclusive first look at the Guinness family preparing for their father's funeral. HOUSE OF GUINNESS launches this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/P428pk92K5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Stemming from Kudos and Nebulastar, Netflix's House of Guinness is created, written, and executive-produced by Steven Knight. In addition, Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines, Tom Shankland, and Ivana Lowell also serve as executive producers. Cahal Bannon is a series producer, and Howard Burch is also producing. Tom Shankland (block 1) and Mounia Akl (block 2) are the series' directors.

