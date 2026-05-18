Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Burger King Introduces Another Grogu-Inspired Star Wars Deal

Burger King has added a new Grogu-inspired Star Wars deal available only for a week, which you have to order through their app

Article Summary Burger King drops a new Star Wars Grogu deal: 8-piece Garlic Chicken Fries and a Blue Cookie Shake for $5.04.

The limited-time Grogu-inspired Star Wars offer runs May 18-24 and is available only through the Burger King app.

Burger King’s Star Wars menu also includes the BBQ Bounty Whopper and Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots.

The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal adds a burger or nuggets, sides, drink, and themed toy for kids.

Burger King has revealed a new special deal they're releasing as they continue to promote Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The new item is a Grogu-inspired deal, available only from May 18-24, which you can only order through their app, that includes an 8-piece Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries and Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake for just $5.04 (a super obvious nod to May the Fourth two weeks after it happened). The company is also still offering all of the other Star Wars-inspired meals happening right now while the movie is out, which we have more details of below.

Burger King Introduces Another Grogu-Inspired Star Wars Deal

BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce.

A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce. Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies!

A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies! Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure.

Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure. Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton.

Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton. Four Collectible Cups – Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of: Bounty Bundle (a special box including all four menu items) BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo 12pc Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo

Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of:

Kids can join the adventure, too. Beginning April 28, The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide, featuring:

Choice of Hamburger or 4 pc. Nugget

Apple Sauce AND Kids' Fry Size

Choice of Milk or Apple Juice

A Mandalorian-themed toy for the next generation of galactic adventurers, available while supplies last

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