Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Burger King Introduces Another Grogu-Inspired Star Wars Deal
Burger King has added a new Grogu-inspired Star Wars deal available only for a week, which you have to order through their app
Article Summary
- Burger King drops a new Star Wars Grogu deal: 8-piece Garlic Chicken Fries and a Blue Cookie Shake for $5.04.
- The limited-time Grogu-inspired Star Wars offer runs May 18-24 and is available only through the Burger King app.
- Burger King’s Star Wars menu also includes the BBQ Bounty Whopper and Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal adds a burger or nuggets, sides, drink, and themed toy for kids.
Burger King has revealed a new special deal they're releasing as they continue to promote Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The new item is a Grogu-inspired deal, available only from May 18-24, which you can only order through their app, that includes an 8-piece Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries and Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake for just $5.04 (a super obvious nod to May the Fourth two weeks after it happened). The company is also still offering all of the other Star Wars-inspired meals happening right now while the movie is out, which we have more details of below.
Burger King Introduces Another Grogu-Inspired Star Wars Deal
- BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce.
- Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies!
- Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure.
- Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton.
- Four Collectible Cups – Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of:
- Bounty Bundle (a special box including all four menu items)
- BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo
- 12pc Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo
Kids can join the adventure, too. Beginning April 28, The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide, featuring:
- Choice of Hamburger or 4 pc. Nugget
- Apple Sauce AND Kids' Fry Size
- Choice of Milk or Apple Juice
- A Mandalorian-themed toy for the next generation of galactic adventurers, available while supplies last