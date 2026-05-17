Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: An Early Season 3 Finale S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview

Can Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell (Jensen Ackles) save a victim of the project? Here's a look at CBS's Tracker S03E22: "The Best Ones."

Article Summary Tracker Season 3 finale S03E22, "The Best Ones," teases a high-stakes case tied to a sinister research project.

Colter Shaw and Russell join forces in Tracker as they race to find a victim before the project claims more lives.

Jensen Ackles returns for the Tracker finale, with Russell in serious danger heading into the season-ending showdown.

The Tracker S03E22 preview includes the official synopsis, trailer details, and key credits for the finale creative team.

Considering the credits just rolled on S03E21: "Chrono Stasis," we're not going to do a deep dive into spoilers (not yet, at least). But with a pretty intense and game-changing season ender set for next week, we wanted to pass along an updated look at S03E22: "The Best Ones." Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for the season finale of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker – with Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw clearly hurting his chances at a spinoff, what with him bleeding out badly and all.

Tracker Season 3 Finale – S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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