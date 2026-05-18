Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3 Finale Preview: S03E20: "That's All" Images Released

We've got images for CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth Season 3 finale, S03E20: "That’s All," guest-starring Patti LuPone & Michael Urie.

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 3 finale, “That’s All,” sends Elsbeth into a glamorous New York hotel murder mystery.

A minor royal’s suspicious death pulls Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and deadly secrets.

Patti LuPone guest stars as Ruby Lane, a legendary cabaret icon whose talent and temperament steal the spotlight.

Michael Urie joins Elsbeth as Monty Blakemont III, a charming art patron with suspect finances and key ties to the case.

Less than a day after we passed along an early look at what S03E20: "That's All" has to offer, CBS, EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth has released an official image gallery for the Season 3 finale. The season begins with the mysterious death of a royal at a famed hotel, leading Elsbeth (Preston) into a one-on-one with guest stars Patti LuPone and Michael Urie, aka legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off. Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect. Here's a look at what's on tap for this Thursday…

Elsbeth Season 3 "That's All" Finale Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 20: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary).

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!