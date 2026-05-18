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Saesee Tiin Dons His Clone Armor with New Star Wars Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from the expanded universe

Article Summary Hot Toys expands its Star Wars: The Clone Wars lineup with a new 1/6 scale Saesee Tiin in battle-worn Clone Armor.

The Star Wars figure includes two portraits, a weathered helmet, rolling eyeballs, Jedi robes, and a wired cape.

Saesee Tiin’s green LED lightsaber, extra hands, and Clone Wars-inspired design blend animated and live-action details.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, the Hot Toys Star Wars exclusive is priced at $285, with a Sideshow waitlist now open.

Saesee Tiin may not have had the Star Wars spotlight like Obi-Wan or Anakin, but longtime fans know he was one of the unique and skilled Jedi Masters on the Council. This Iktotchi Jedi is famous for his exceptional piloting skills, calm leadership, and specialized telepathic abilities. During the Clone Wars, Tiin often fought directly alongside his Clone Troopers on the front lines, wearing specialized clone armor, which most Jedi Knights and Masters wore during this era. Hot Toys is now bringing Saesee Tiin to life with a brand new Clone Wars-inspired figure that blends animation with live-action. Standing in detailed battle-worn Clone Armor gear, this Jedi Master includes two interchangeable portraits, including a removable weathered helmet and a detailed head sculpt with rolling eyeballs. The collectible also comes with layered Jedi robes, a wired fabric cape, a variety of extra hands, and his signature green lightsaber with LED lighting. Hot Toys will be releasing this Star Wars Jedi Master 1/6 scale figure in a limited run of only 2,000 pieces, and a waitlist is already open on Sideshow Collectibles for $285.

Star Wars: Saesee Tiin (Clone Armor) Figure (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"A renowned Iktotchi Jedi Master and a member of the Jedi High Council, Saesee Tiin served as a General in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars. Known for his exceptional piloting skills and telepathic abilities, Master Tiin led Clone Troopers into many pivotal battles, donning specialized Clone trooper armor to fight on the front lines alongside his troops."

"Continuing the expansion of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ lineup, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Saesee Tiin™ (Clone Armor) Collectible Figure. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2,000 units in selected markets. Meticulously crafted to capture the unique features of the Iktotchi Jedi, the figure includes two interchangeable heads, featuring one head sculpt with impressive skin texture details and separate rolling eyeballs, and one newly developed helmeted head with heavy weathering effects."

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