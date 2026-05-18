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Saesee Tiin Dons His Clone Armor with New Star Wars Hot Toys Figure
Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from the expanded universe
Article Summary
- Hot Toys expands its Star Wars: The Clone Wars lineup with a new 1/6 scale Saesee Tiin in battle-worn Clone Armor.
- The Star Wars figure includes two portraits, a weathered helmet, rolling eyeballs, Jedi robes, and a wired cape.
- Saesee Tiin’s green LED lightsaber, extra hands, and Clone Wars-inspired design blend animated and live-action details.
- Limited to 2,000 pieces, the Hot Toys Star Wars exclusive is priced at $285, with a Sideshow waitlist now open.
Star Wars: Saesee Tiin (Clone Armor) Figure (Hot Toys Exclusive)
"A renowned Iktotchi Jedi Master and a member of the Jedi High Council, Saesee Tiin served as a General in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars. Known for his exceptional piloting skills and telepathic abilities, Master Tiin led Clone Troopers into many pivotal battles, donning specialized Clone trooper armor to fight on the front lines alongside his troops."
"Continuing the expansion of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ lineup, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Saesee Tiin™ (Clone Armor) Collectible Figure. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2,000 units in selected markets. Meticulously crafted to capture the unique features of the Iktotchi Jedi, the figure includes two interchangeable heads, featuring one head sculpt with impressive skin texture details and separate rolling eyeballs, and one newly developed helmeted head with heavy weathering effects."