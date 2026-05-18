Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: scooby doo, Tubi, Yokoso Scooby-Doo!

Yokoso Scooby-Doo! Lands at Tubi; Welker, Lillard Join Voice Cast

Tubi is the home to WB Animation's animated series Yokoso Scooby-Doo!; Frank Welker (Scoob!) & Matthew Lillard (Scream) have joined the cast.

Article Summary Yokoso Scooby-Doo! heads to Tubi in North America, giving the anime-inspired Scooby series its new streaming home.

Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard join Yokoso Scooby-Doo! as Scooby and Shaggy for the franchise’s latest adventure.

Yokoso Scooby-Doo! sends Scooby and Shaggy to Japan, where mythical monsters spark a foodie trip turned mystery.

Cartoon Network will air Yokoso Scooby-Doo! globally, with OLM and Warner Bros. Animation producing the series.

Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe's Go-Go Mystery Machine has a new home – and a new name. On Monday, the news hit that Tubi had acquired the new animated series Yokoso Scooby-Doo!, and that "Scooby-Doo!" universe mainstays Frank Welker (Scoob!) and Matthew Lillard (Scream) would be voicing our leads. While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country. With the help of Scooby's uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends, a magical girl Yume, and gadget whiz Takumi, the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos. While Tubi has North American rights, Cartoon Network will be the home for the animated series globally.

"Scooby-Doo is one of the most beloved franchises in entertainment, and 'Yokoso Scooby-Doo!' lets us reinvent it in a way fans haven't seen before," said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson in a statement. "By bringing Scooby and Shaggy into a bold anime world set in Japan, we're connecting with global fandoms and delivering the kind of fun, chaotic mystery that travels across generations. As we grow our animation slate, this is exactly our brand of fan-first storytelling—familiar, surprising, and unmistakably Tubi." Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe president Sam Register added, "Welcome to Mystery Inc., Tubi! We're excited to partner on this next chapter as we push the Scooby-Doo franchise forward with its first-ever original anime series. Alongside the amazing artists at OLM, we'll unmask a new batch of mysteries, signature hijinks, and – of course – plenty of Scooby Snacks, all brought to life through the dynamic artistry of anime."

Tubi's Yokoso Scooby-Doo! will be directed by Itsuro Kawasaki, with Francisco Paredes as co-producer. OLM in Japan will provide production services, with Warner Bros. Animation also a producer. No release date was included with the announcement.

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