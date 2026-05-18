Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Actor Departing HBO Series Ahead of "Chamber of Secrets"

Gracie Cochrane (Ginny Weasley) has departed HBO's "Harry Potter" series ahead of the start of production on "Chamber of Secrets" this fall.

Article Summary Harry Potter HBO series star Gracie Cochrane is exiting as Ginny Weasley before Chamber of Secrets begins filming.

Deadline reports unforeseen circumstances led to the recast ahead of Harry Potter Season 2 production this fall.

In a statement, HBO said it supports her family’s decision to step away from the production.

HBO recently greenlit a second Harry Potter season, with Chamber of Secrets set as the next chapter in the series.

Earlier this month, we learned that a second season of showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring "Harry Potter" series had been given an official green light. But when production on "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" begins this fall (with writer Jon Brown upped to co-showrunner), it will do so without Gracie Cochrane, aka Ginny Weasley. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that "unforeseen circumstances" have led the actress to step away from the role ahead of Season 2.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one," read the statement released. "Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds." HBO added in a statement, "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's 'Harry Potter' series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best."

There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Gryffindor: Eire Farrell (Katie Bell), Asha Soetan (Angelina Johnson), Orson Matthews (Oliver Wood), Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Alicia Spinnet), and Ethan Smith (Lee Jordan).

Hufflepuff: India Moon (Hannah Abbott), Jazmyn Lewin (Susan Bones), Cian Eagle-Service (Ernie Macmillan), and James Trevelyan Buckle (Justin Finch-Fletchley).

Ravenclaw: Aaron Zhao (Terry Boot), Eve Walls (Lisa Turpin), Scarlett Archer (Penelope Clearwater), and Anjula Murali (Padma Patil).

Slytherin: Eddison Burch (Miles Bletchley), James Dowell (Lucian Bole), Oliver Croft (Marcus Flint), Dylan Heath (Adrian Pucey), Henry Medhurst (Peregrine Derrick), Cornelius Brandreth (Terence Higgs), Laila Barwick (Pansy Parkinson), and D'angelou Osei-Kissiedu (Graham Montague).

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer). Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers are composing the score.

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