Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Marvel Television

Marvel TV Head Brad Winderbaum Overseeing Marvel Comics: Details

Marvel TV/Animation head Brad Winderbaum will oversee publishing, with David Abdo serving as Marvel’s general manager, comics, and franchise.

Article Summary Brad Winderbaum expands his Marvel role to oversee TV, animation, comics, and franchise operations.

David Abdo joins Marvel as general manager of comics and franchise, reporting directly to Winderbaum.

Dan Buckley will depart as Marvel Comics and franchise head, staying through mid-2027 for the transition.

Kevin Feige backs the Marvel shake-up as Disney streamlines operations, with C.B. Cebulski now reporting up.

In a move that will be seen by some as a shocker and others as inevitable, Brad Winderbaum will be adding publishing to his list of responsibilities: he will now serve as the Marvel television, animation, comics, and franchise. Along with that move, Disney Music Group's David Abdo will make the move from Disney to the position of Marvel's general manager, comics and franchise, with a direct reporting line to Winderbaum. With those changes will come the departure of Dan Buckley as head of Marvel Comics and the franchise (with Buckley expected to stay on through mid-2027 to help facilitate the transition). In addition, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski will report to Winderbaum.

"Brad's exceptional creative leadership and David's deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel's comic book legacy," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shared in a statement. "Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I'm excited for what they'll be able to do together." The move comes as The Walt Disney Company continues to streamline its operations across several departments, with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm among those affected over the past few months.

"From events like Civil War, Secret Wars, X-Men: Age of Krakoa, and the soon-to-be-released Marvel Midnight imprint, to the expansion into video games, television, animation, and more, Marvel's influence on popular culture expanded under Dan's leadership, bringing our characters and stories to new fans around the world," Feige shared about the departing Buckley. "Dan has left a lasting mark on Marvel's legacy and on the comics industry, and I'm deeply grateful to him and pleased we will have his full support through this transition."

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