Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts Luke Skywalker Shadows Of The Empire Exclusive

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from the expanded universe

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Star Wars Luke Skywalker Shadows of the Empire 1/6 scale figure inspired by the 1990s Legends event.

The Expanded Universe story bridges The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi with Luke training and hunting Han Solo.

This exclusive Star Wars collectible features Luke’s black outfit, cream vest, rolling eyes, blaster, and LED lightsaber.

Limited to 2,500 units, the Hot Toys Luke Skywalker Shadows of the Empire figure is waitlisted at Sideshow for $270.

Before Disney reset the Expanded Universe, Shadows of the Empire was one of the biggest Star Wars events of the 1990s. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the story gave fans a closer look at Luke Skywalker as he continued his Jedi training. Beyond his training, he also searched for the missing Han Solo and battled the deadly Black Sun syndicate. This mighty Star Wars project covered comics, novels, games, and toys, all of which are, sadly, no longer canon but part of the Legends stories.

However, Hot Toys is returning to the Expanded Universe once again as they bring that classic Expanded Universe Luke to life with a brand-new 1/6th scale figure. Based on Shadows of the Empire, Luke is ready to continue his training in his all-black outfit with the cream-colored vest. Limited to 2,500 units, this Jedi includes a detailed Mark Hamill head sculpt with rolling eyeballs, swappable hands, two utility belt options, a DL-18 blaster pistol, and an LED light-up lightsaber. Everything Star Wars fans love about Shadows of the Empire Luke is faithfully captured here, and a waitlist is already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $270.

Star Wars – 1/6 Luke Skywalker (Shadows Of The Empire)

"In 1996, Star Wars fans were taken on a thrilling journey into the Expanded Universe with Shadows of the Empire, an epic multimedia event bridging the gap between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. In the comic series, fans were introduced to a distinct transitional look for Luke as he continued his Jedi training, searched for a carbonite-frozen Han Solo, and faced off against the sinister Black Sun crime syndicate."

"Now, we are beyond excited to bring a piece of comic book history to your display shelf with the 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker™ (Shadows Of The Empire) Collectible Figure! This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2,500 units in selected markets."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!