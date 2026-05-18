Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: adventure time

Adventure Time: Side Quests Preview: Finn & Jake Return June 29th

With the spinoff series hitting the streaming services on June 29th, Disney+ and Hulu released a poster for Adventure Time: Side Quests.

Article Summary Adventure Time: Side Quests premieres June 29 on Disney+ and Hulu, bringing Finn and Jake back for new adventures.

First revealed at Annecy 2024, the spinoff joined a growing wave of new Adventure Time projects in development.

Adventure Time: Side Quests recaptures the early series spirit with lighter, standalone stories across the land of Ooo.

The new series aims to welcome fresh viewers while giving longtime Adventure Time fans more silly, heartfelt quests.

During the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, fans of Jake, Finn, and the world of Adventure Time learned that a theatrical adventure and two new series were in development. The preschool series "Heyo BMO" was announced, as well as an animated feature film, with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, Over the Garden Wall co-creator Patrick McHale, and Adventure Time showrunner Adam Muto attached to tell the duo's "greatest adventure yet." And then there was Adventure Time: Side Quests, a spinoff of the original award-winning series that spotlights young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo – partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way. With the animated series set to hit Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on June 29th, we're getting a look at the key art poster and overview for Adventure Time: Side Quests:

Adventure Time: Side Quests builds on the heartfelt storytelling, playful humor and richly creative world of the first show, tapping into the spirt of its early seasons with lighter, self-contained adventures. Designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the land of Ooo, while giving existing fans more of what they love, the series delivers standalone, silly quests and playful challenges that celebrate the joyful chaos of Finn and Jake's adventures.

Hulu and Disney+'s Adventure Time: Side Quests includes not just the return of Finn the Human (Sasha Knight) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), but also Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson), and BMO (Niki Yang). Darrick Bachman (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Mickey Mouse) serves as story editor. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar, Get ' Em Tommy) and Niki Yang (Summer Camp Island, Clarence) direct, with Nick Cross (Tig N' Seek, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) serving as art director, and Matthew Janszen (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Bugs Bunny Builders) as the composer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!