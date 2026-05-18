Posted in: TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, NYCC 2026

Crunchyroll Holding Inaugural Anime Future Forum During NYCC 2026

Crunchyroll announced that it will be hosting the first-ever Anime Future Forum, taking place during New York Comic-Con in October 2026.

Article Summary Crunchyroll will launch its first Anime Future Forum at New York Comic Con 2026, expanding its industry presence.

The Crunchyroll summit is set for October 7 at the Javits Center, built around Designing for Anime's Future.

Panels will focus on fandom, technology, storytelling, and IP protection, spotlighting anime's global business.

Crunchyroll says the forum will unite industry leaders outside Japan to shape anime's next era and influence.

Crunchyroll revealed it will hold a first-of-its-kind anime event during New York Comic-Con 2026 this October. The word came down from The Hollywood Reporter, which appears to have the exclusive, that the event will be called the Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum and will take place at the Javits Center on October 7, 2026, with the theme "Designing for Anime's Future." The event is apparently structured around fandom, technology, storytelling, and IP protection, with several sessions for industry professionals.

The Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum Will Take Place at NYCC 2026

"Over the last several years, it's been clear that anime's fandom, its cultural relevance and place within the entertainment industry cannot be underestimated and is a central part of the global entertainment industry fabric," said Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini in a statement. "Crunchyroll is honored to host and curate a forum for exciting and innovative discussions from and between industry leaders around the amazing art form of anime. This is the first and only type of industry event outside of Japan where anime is front and center for discussion, and everyone attending will push its prominence and success."

Crunchyroll, as a brand, has been building itself over the years to become absolutely synonymous with anime, and even sometimes touts itself as the premier place to find anime across its subgenres, spanning decades, all in one place. They're not the only player in the game, as there's HIDIVE, Aniplex, RetroCrush, Funimation, and more, but they have essentially become the Netflix of anime, even though Netflix airs tons of anime on its own service. So the company leading the charge may feel a little bit brand-coded, but it will also be interesting to see who attends and participates, given the event and what they appear to want to do with it. We'll see what they have on the schedule in the months to come.

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