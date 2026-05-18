Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ballast Games, Cloudbreaker

Bullet Hell Survivors-Like Game Cloudbreaker Releases a Free Demo

The new bullet hell survivors-like video game Cloudbreaker has a free demo available on Steam as part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Cloudbreaker’s free Steam demo is live now, giving players an early look before the game joins Steam Next Fest in June.

Ballast Games blends bullet hell survivors-like action, roguelite progression, and airship exploration in Cloudbreaker.

Cloudbreaker’s Engine Grid turns inventory management into a strategy puzzle, letting engine parts unlock powerful synergies.

Fight Biotes, gather relics and spare parts, upgrade airships and weapons, and push deeper toward the Bloil Crystal.

Developer and publisher Ballast Games have released a free demo for their upcoming video game, Cloudbreaker. The game is a mix of genres, as they have taken inventory management and meshed it with bullet hell and roguelite survivors-like mechanics, as you sly amove the world in your airship looking for relics and spare parts to fight off hordes of enemies below. Enjoy the trailer and info on the game here, as the demo is available now on Steam and will be taking part in Steam Next Fest in June.

Try The Free Demo of Cloudbreaker As Part of Steam Next Fest

It's the worst-case scenario: Haven is sinking. Power is waning, food is dwindling, and gathering the engine parts to defend against Biotes grows more difficult by the day. As a Cloudbreaker, it's your mission to recover a Bloil Crystal to ensure Haven's survival for generations to come.

Your ship is your greatest weapon. As you tear through hordes of Biotes, the lingering biotech experiments of past civilizations, continue to upgrade your ship's arsenal by securing new engine parts and equipping them in the Engine Grid: an inventory management puzzle system. Each engine part interacts with the grid differently, and if you're strategic about it, you can create powerful synergies. As you upgrade, regenerate, and grow more powerful, you'll find it easier to cut through new layers of cloud and get closer to the Bloil Crystal each run.

Explore & Survive – Descend through a dangerous sky-world filled with ruins, resources, and waves of enemies as you push deeper into the clouds.

Engine Grid System – Upgrade your ship using an inventory management puzzle system where Engine Part placement determines your power and build.

Build Synergies – Combine unique Engine Parts and relics to create powerful interactions that evolve your strategy every run.

Unlockable Airships – Expand your fleet with ships that feature distinct Engine Grid layouts and abilities, supporting varied playstyles.

Deep Customization – Upgrade ships and weapons through dedicated upgrade trees to tailor each run to your preferred strategy.

Boss Battles – Take on bosses and mini-bosses that test your build and execution.

Full Controller Support – Play with Keyboard + Mouse or full Controller support.

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