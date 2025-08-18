Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: House of Guinness

House of Guinness: Trouble's Brewing in Steven Knight's New Series

Check out the official image gallery, key art poster, and cast lineup for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's series, House of Guinness.

Article Summary Steven Knight's new Netflix series House of Guinness premieres September 25th, set in 19th-century Dublin and New York.

The story follows the Guinness family after Sir Benjamin Guinness's death and the impact of his will on his children.

Inspired by Europe's historic Guinness dynasty, blending family intrigue, ambition, and high-stakes legacy drama.

The series showcases a rich ensemble cast, with period drama fans and Peaky Blinders enthusiasts eagerly anticipating.

With a premiere date of September 25th now set, we're getting our best look yet at Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's newest period piece, House of Guinness. The series explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O'Shea), as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released, followed by a rundown of the show's impressive cast and a look at the series' key art poster.

In addition, James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty; Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness; Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges; Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane; Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges; Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness; Seamus O'Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane; Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter; David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion; Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton; Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden; Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan, and Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence.

Stemming from Kudos and Nebulastar, Netflix's House of Guinness is created, written, and executive-produced by Steven Knight. In addition, Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines, Tom Shankland, and Ivana Lowell also serve as executive producers. Cahal Bannon is a series producer, and Howard Burch is also producing. Tom Shankland (block 1) and Mounia Akl (block 2) are the series' directors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!