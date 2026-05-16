Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: House of Svengoolie, svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Babysits "Rosemary's Baby" TONIGHT on MeTV

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, House of Svengoolie presents Paramount Pictures' 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby.

Article Summary Svengoolie’s House of Svengoolie kicks off tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV with Rosemary’s Baby.

Rich Koz, Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo guide MeTV viewers through the 1968 horror classic.

Rosemary’s Baby remains a landmark psychological horror film, produced by William Castle and based on Ira Levin’s novel.

Get ready for Svengoolie with the official preview, the film’s trailer, show notes, and Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week.

Welcome back to our pregame preview of what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have in store for your Saturday nights. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie hands the keys to the place to the House of Sven rolls out a screening of William Castle Enterprises and Paramount Pictures' 1968 psychological horror film Rosemary's Baby.

Produced by William Castle and directed by Roman Polanski, the film was penned by Polanski and based on Ira Levin's 1967 novel of the same name. Starring Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer, Maurice Evans, and Ralph Bellamy (along with some amazing work from Cinematography William A. Fraker), the film is considered by many to be one of the greatest horror films of all time. That said, Polanski's on-going legal issues and the accusations that have been leveled against him over the years have put many film fans in the position of seperating their disdain for the artist from their love for the art that was brought to life by many folks.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Rosemary's Baby below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Debbie from Long Beach, CA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Rosemary's Baby": "Imp has an original song for us about growing up as a baby chupacabra, and Svengoolie himself drops by to check in on the young Imp. Gwengoolie leads a commercial for HELL-O BABY – The Original Satanic Infant Superstore, which pays homage to the hometown vibe of Rosemary's Baby – New York. Nostalgiaferatoo takes us to Nosti's Nook for an interview with Rosemary's Baby himself?!? That baby is … complicated. Nosti is … well, not very complicated."

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