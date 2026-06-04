Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Ice Age: Boiling Point

Ice Age: Boiling Point – Official Teaser Trailer, Poster, And Images

Disney has released the first teaser trailer, poster, and three images for Ice Age: Boiling Point, which will be released on February 5, 2027.

Article Summary Disney has unveiled the first Ice Age: Boiling Point teaser trailer, kicking off the next chapter in the long-running franchise.

The Ice Age: Boiling Point teaser focuses on Scrat, Baby Scrat, an acorn, and a chaotic volcanic escape packed with lava.

The footage keeps story details under wraps but teases a fast-moving prehistoric adventure as the heat rises for the herd.

Ice Age: Boiling Point opens exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027, with John Donkin directing the new sequel.

The Ice Age movies have been a solid little franchise for a while now, and when Disney bought Fox, this was one of those series people were concerned might not exist as the company restructured. However, in addition to doing well at the box office, all of the Ice Age movies are also pretty well received by critics. Are they critical darlings? No, but they are fun films that everyone seems to enjoy, and that stupid squirrel isn't quite Mickey or Minions' level of iconic, but the people who love him really love him. The first teaser trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, along with a poster and three images, was released today, including a high-quality look at Baby Scrat. It appears that things are about to heat up very quickly for our heroes, and anyone who knows history knows that isn't necessarily a good thing. The first teaser trailer doesn't tell us much, but we did get to see an extended scene from Ice Age: Boiling Point, which includes a bunch of lava, Scrat, Baby Srat, and an acorn.

Ice Age: Boiling Point – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Ice Age: Boiling Point is the highly anticipated next chapter in the iconic herd's prehistoric misadventures.

The movie features shows Manny (voice of Ray Romano), Diego (voice of Denis Leary), Sid (voice of John Leguizamo), Buck (voice of Simon Pegg) and Ellie (voice of Queen Latifah) – along with acorn-obsessed Scrat, Crash, Eddie and Baby Scrat – as they blast out of a volcano and straight into a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.

Ice Age: Boiling Point is directed by John Donkin (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild) and produced by Lori Forte (Ice Age, Ice Age: Collision Course). The film will release exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027.

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