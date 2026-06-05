Posted in: Collectibles, Movies | Tagged: Michael, super mario bros., The Mandalorian, top gun

Popcorn Buckets You Might Have Missed: The Mandalorian & More!

Summer blockbusters are on the way and with them new popcorn buckets, so we are rounding up some that are already out

Article Summary Catch up on must-see popcorn buckets from The Mandalorian & Grogu, including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark exclusives.

Mortal Kombat 2, Michael, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 delivered standout popcorn buckets, cups, tins, and themed drinks.

Top Gun’s 40th anniversary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie added nostalgic and oversized popcorn buckets to the mix.

With Masters of the Universe out now and Supergirl next, new popcorn buckets and collectible cups are already on the way.

Summer blockbuster season is finally here as Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters this weekend. Many more highly anticipated releases are on the way, including Supergirl, Toy Story 5, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At this point, it's practically tradition for major theatrical releases to launch impressive collectible merchandise lines alongside their debuts. AMC, Regal, and Cinemark continue to lead the charge with their increasingly popular popcorn buckets, souvenir cups, and other concession collectibles. Today, we're taking a look at some of the standout items you may have missed from The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Top Gun's 40th anniversary celebration, Mortal Kombat 2, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu have brought Star Wars back to theaters in an impressive way. To celebrate, AMC Theatres released a wide selection of collectible concessions, including the massive $80 AT-AT Walker popcorn bucket, Grogu's pram bucket, and a detailed Mandalorian helmet container. The fun didn't stop there as Cinemark offered its own lineup of exclusives, including a Grogu popcorn container, an Mando helmet cup, and a themed Grogu tumbler. Regal also joined the celebration with a special Galactic Cherry Lime ICEE, providing the perfect refreshment for a trip to a galaxy far, far away.

Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 recently kicked its way into theaters, bringing an impressive assortment of collectible merchandise. Fans could pick up a Shao Kahn helmet bucket, a "Test Your Might" arcade-inspired popcorn bucket, and a souvenir cup featuring character toppers. Regal also released an exclusive Shao Kahn helmet container along with a collectible combo featuring toppers inspired by the iconic Mortal Kombat dragon logo. If that wasn't enough, theaters also offered a Mortal Kombat 2 director tin celebrating Johnny Cage's big-screen debut. Some of these collectibles can still be found at select theaters as the summer movie season continues.

Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2

It wasn't just action films that received collectible merchandise. Other major releases, including Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2, also received unique concession items. Michael featured a popcorn bucket inspired by Michael Jackson's iconic fedora, along with collectible tins and themed tumblers. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 turned up the fashion with a designer-inspired handbag popcorn bucket, collectible charms, and souvenir cups. The fun didn't end there. Limited-edition glasses were also released for Dolby screenings, while select theaters offered themed beverages such as The Runway Refresher.

Top Gun 40th Anniversary

New releases aren't the only films receiving collectible merchandise. Top Gun is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and theaters are marking the occasion with special collectibles for longtime fans. Various theater chains released limited-edition popcorn helmets inspired by the iconic flight helmets worn by Maverick and Goose. There were also souvenir cups and limited edition collector prints available, helping fans relive the excitement of one of cinema's most beloved action films. Many theaters continue to carry these anniversary items throughout the summer.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Last but certainly not least, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrived in theaters with a massive lineup of collectibles. Highlights included a giant 105-ounce Yoshi popcorn bucket, an aluminum Power Star LED popcorn bucket, themed tins, souvenir cups, plush collectibles, and much more. AMC also introduced a special themed ICEE to celebrate the film's release, giving fans another fun way to enjoy their trip to the Mushroom Kingdom.

What's Next?

As of now, Masters of the Universe is playing in theaters, and fans can already be on the lookout for upcoming collectibles, such as the Power Sword drink container and the Skeletor Throne popcorn bucket. In addition, Supergirl merchandise is expected to begin arriving in theaters over the next few weeks. Be sure to check with your local theater to see which collectibles are available, and don't wait too long—many of these limited-edition items tend to sell out quickly once they're gone.

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