How The Hunting Wives Could REALLY Live Up to Its Title (TRAILER)

Based on Lionsgate's VERY long trailer for the Netflix series, The Hunting Wives isn't going big enough regarding the "hunting" part.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops an extra-long trailer for The Hunting Wives, teasing sexy drama and dangerous intrigue.

Despite its title, the series seems to focus more on soap opera antics than actual hunting action.

Would love to see The Hunting Wives fully embrace hunting—animals, humans, and husbands included!

Imagining a crossover where The Hunting Wives exists in the John Wick universe for true thrills.

Lionsgate Television has released the full trailer for The Hunting Wives, a sexy drama that follows newcomer Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow) as she becomes entranced with Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), a seductive socialite, and her exclusive circle of affluent girlfriends, known as the Hunting Wives, in a small East Texas town. Underneath the Southern charm lies a world of temptation and dangerous liaisons. Margo's magnetic charm and the group's intoxicating allure awaken Sophie's dormant passions, leading her down a treacherous path lined with jealousy, deadly suspicion, and murder. The seductive thriller series stars Malin Åkerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, and Chrissy Metz. The series is based on the book of the same name by May Cobb.

Hmm. That's a really long trailer that kind of gives the whole story away and makes you feel like you've watched the whole story by the time you're through with it. You'd think with a title like "The Hunting Wives", the series would be about a band of wives who go out hunting a lot, including hunting humans for sport. We'd be totally there for that. This seems to be more of a soap opera about bored rich women who form a hunting club but mainly look for nookie and occasionally murder someone, and then it becomes a whodunnit with the fish-out-of-water heroine who's the newbie in the club caught up in the intrigue. It's a whole trope. Too bad. We really wish they'd make a show that totally lived up to its title – The Hunting Wives: Wives Who Hunt Everything! Animals! Humans! Husbands! Each other! Literally! Just cut to the chase! Oh well, this is a very Lionsgate show. They could have set it in the world of John Wick and made The Hunting Wives a corner of that universe with its arcane rules. And then set Ballerina in that part of the world. It might have been a hit that way. Oh well.

The Hunting Wives premieres on Netflix on July 21st.

