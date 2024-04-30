Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2, trailer

Interview with the Vampire S02 Clip: Louis Explains Why Paris Is Best

Check out a clip from AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

As we inch closer to the second season premiere of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, the cast and creative team have been hitting the press circuit to get the word out about the hit series' return. Why are we big fans of that? Along with getting insights into what's to come, quite often, we also get a sneak preview clip that fans weren't expecting. Checking in with PIX 11 News in NYC, Anderson not only promoted the series but also brought along a clip that sees Louis (Anderson) explaining to Claudia (Hayles) why Paris is the right place for them to be… which has ominous vibes all over it. In fact, we're gonna say that the line, "The truth is more valuable if it takes you a few years to find it," will probably have ten tons of extra meaning by the time the season wraps.

Here's a look at Anderson discussing the AMC series, his run on HBO's Game of Thrones, and more – with the sneak preview clip kicking in at the top of the interview:

Here's a look back at the AMC teaser, "The Laws of Being a Vampire," followed by a look at what else we know about the second season so far:

And here's the extended look at the second season that was released earlier this month – with AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning on May 12th:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

