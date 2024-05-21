Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, booster gold, doctor who, interview with the vampire, Marvel Television, OpenAI, scarlett johansson, star trek: discovery, superman & lois, The Rookie, The Sandman

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scarlett Johansson/OpenAI, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Marvel Television, The Sandman, Superman & Lois, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Charmed & Shannen Doherty, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Scarlett Johansson/OpenAI, ABC's The Rookie, USA Network's WWE Raw, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Booster Gold, Marvel Television, Dropout's Make Some Noise, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix's The Sandman, CW's Superman & Lois, Peacock's "The Office" Spinoff & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 21, 2024:

Charmed: Shannen Doherty Discusses Decision Not to Return For Finale

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 3: "No Pain" Trailer Released

Scarlett Johansson Has OpenAI ChatGPT Questions/Concerns: Statement

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 10 "Escape Plan" Images; S06 Finale Preview

WWE Raw Tonight is Must-See, Unlike AEW Double or Nothing

Doctor Who Episode 4 "73 Yards" Images Released (PREVIEW UPDATE)

Booster Gold Not Filming in July: "Production Isn't Imminent": Gunn

Is Marvel Television Making MCU Promises It Already Can't Keep?

Doctor Who Continues Unpredictable Streak with "73 Yards" (REVIEW)

Dropout Releases Make Some Noise With Season Three Trailer

Yellowstone Begins Filming Final Eps; Kevin Costner Question Remains

Interview with the Vampire S02E03 Images Focus on Armand/Lestat Past

Did SNL's Scarlett Johansson Joke Lead to OpenAI Pausing Voice Mode?

Star Trek: Discovery S05E09: "Lagrange Point" Images: Daft Punk Vibes

The Sandman Season 2 Teaser Intros Destiny, Delirium & The Prodigal

Superman & Lois Season 4: Did CW Executive Actually Watch S03 Finale?

The Office: Craig Robinson, Rainn Wilson Offer Thoughts on Spinoff

Skeleton Crew, The Boys, SNL/Scooby-Doo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Wrapped in The Daily LITG, 20th of May, 2024

