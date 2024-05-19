Posted in: ABC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: ABC, Ashley Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron-Bure, Dave Coulier, full house, Fuller House, jeff franklin, Jodie Sweetin, John Stamos, Mary Kate Olsen, netflix

Full House: Stamos, Olsen Twins & More Reunite for Bob Saget Birthday

John Stamos shared a Full House cast reunion photo with Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen and others to celebrate the late Bob Saget's birthday.

The cast of Full House remains as close-knit as ever even when not everyone could reunite for Netflix's legacy sequel series Fuller House. The original Tanner family cast came together to celebrate the late Bob Saget, who would have turned 68 on his birthday on May 17th. The actor and comedian played patriarch Danny Tanner on both shows passed in 2022. Co-star John Stamos, who played his brother Jesse Katsopolis, who lives at the same house to help raise his daughters, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and a cast photo.

John Stamos, Cast Pay Tribute to Full House Star Bob Saget on His Birthday

Featured are Jodie Sweetin, Full House creator Jeff Franklin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Dave Coulier, Stamos, Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure, and Scott Weinger. Both Olsens, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, didn't appear in the Netflix spinoff with their retirement from acting. Taking the photo was comedian & "roastmaster general" Jeffrey Ross. "Happy Birthday, Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn't there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears," Stamos wrote. "That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. 'Bob was the heart of our 'Full House' family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all. Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say. 💔 📸 [TheRealJeffreyRoss]"

Full House ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1987-1995. Fuller House, also created by Franklin, starred Bure reprising her role as DJ Tanner from the ABC series as she tries to raise sons on her own but has the help of her sister Stephanie (Sweetin) and best friend/ neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). As the next generation took the lead, the previous leads in Saget, Stamos, and Coulier (Danny's other brother Joey Gladstone) had recurring roles across the Netflix series' throughout its five-season run. Also appearing was Lori Loughlin reprising her role as Becky Katsopolis.

