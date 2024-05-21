Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, tom brevoort

Doctor Strange Was Both Ripped In Half, And Not, In Blood Hunt

Maybe he should be Schrödinger's Doctor Strange. BC reported on the two versions of Doctor Strange's death at the end of Blood Hunt #1.

Maybe he should be Schrödinger's Doctor Strange. Bleeding Cool reported on the two versions of Doctor Strange's death at the end of Blood Hunt #1, at the hands of Blade. Either he was stabbed from the back through the front, which is the traditional way for a surprise death to occur. Or he was rent in twain. It all depended if you read the standard or the bloodier Red Band version of the comic.

But tie-in issues gave us Doctor Strange's ghost and vampire as separate beings, which is a trick I think Paul Rainey did first. And Doctor Strange's vampire body is not ripped in half. So what gives?

Well, Marvel Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing Tom Brevoort answered the question on his Substack. He is asked,

"Are Red Band issues meant to be in a separate universe? All of them in a single one, or a new universe each issue? What happens in the non-existent Red Band analogue of the latest Dr. Strange issue, does the body just reassemble itself, or does Stephen only use his upper half? Are we meant to just infer the answer to the previous question? Is "reading the Red Band version, then reading the tie-ins (but not reading the main version)" even considered a valid way to follow the event?"

And he replied;

"I think you and a few other people online are making things much too complicated on yourselves. Possibly that's the result of the last few years of multiverses popping up everywhere. We're doing something fun here, and I really couldn't care less about the question of "how can they both be canonical"? They are. Trust me, they are. As you'll see if/when you read the Red Band version of BLOOD HUNT #2. This is one of those areas where I think comic book fans get in their own heads too much. If you watch the director's cut of a film, are you worrying about how it fits into canon? Relax! This is all entertainment, and if Red Band is your thing, feel free to enjoy it without the hand-wringing of being concerned that it isn't real. None of this stuff is real—we make it up issue after issue."

As one of those people online, I look forward to finding out tomorrow!

