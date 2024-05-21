Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, Inio Asano, manga, Shogakukan, streaming

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction Anime Debuts on May 23rd

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction begins streaming on Crunchyroll with the 2-part movie - and then 18 episodes starting on May 23rd.

One of the highlights of the Crunchyroll spring anime lineup is the dystopian sci-fi story of youth, Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction. After premiering as a two-part film – Part 1 released on March 22, and Part 2 will be released on May 24 only in Japan – Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, as an all-new 18-episode television series version starting on Thursday, May 23 at 8:00 PM PT, with episodes releasing weekly featuring brand new footage never before seen in theaters.

Nominated for an Eisner Award in 2019 and recognized critically in 2018 at San Diego Comic-Con as one of the year's Best New Manga, Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction is based on the original graphic novel created by Inio Asano (Goodnight Punpun) and published by Shogakukan from 2014 to 2022 with over three million copies in circulation. Not every creator can successfully pull off a sweet, sad teenage coming-of-age comedy in the shadow of an alien invasion.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction takes place in a present day that's threatened by the sudden appearance of a mysterious alien mothership, best friends Kadode Koyama and Oran "Ontan" Nakagawa carry on about their high school life. But as they grow up, they face existential questions, learning adulthood's complexities and that the true threat may not be from above.

The anime is produced by studio Production +h., who previously produced The Orbital Children and directed by Tomoyuki Kurokawa who is best known for his work on the PSYCHO-PASS series. The series composition and screenplay were written by Reiko Yoshida whose previous work includes the Violet Evergarden series, Liz and the Blue Bird, and A Silent Voice.

The additional production staff includes world setting by Takaaki Suzuki (Violet Evergarden series); character design and chief animation direction by Nobutake Ito (INU-OH); color design by Satoshi Takezawa (Digimon Adventure); art direction by Mika Nishimura (Typhoon Noruda); CG direction by Satoi Inami; cinematography by Takuma Morooka (Moriarty the Patriot); editing by Masayuki Kurosawa (Laid-Back Camp series); sound direction by Takeshi Takadera ([Oshi no Ko]); and music composed by Taro Umebayashi (Space Dandy).

The series stars lead voice performances by Lilas Ikuta (Hiro-chan in BELLE) as Kadode Koyama and ano (Memocho in [Oshi no Ko]) as Oran Nakagawa. Lilas Ikuta is also known as ikura, a singer-songwriter & vocalist of the popular music group YOASOBI, whose songs include the global phenomenon "Idol" from the anime series [Oshi no Ko], "Brave" from the anime series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and "The Blessing" from the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury. The multi-talented voice actor ano is also a musical artist whose notable single "Chu, Tayousei." can be heard as one of the ending theme songs in the anime series Chainsaw Man.

The original movie theme song "ZeZeZeZettai Seiiki," performed by ano featuring Lilas Ikuta, will also be a part of the new television version of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction will be streaming on Crunchyroll starting on Thursday, May 23rd.

