Scarlett #1 Sets GI Joe Sales Record With Over 80,000 Orders
Scarlett #1 has orders of over 80,000 copies, making it the best-selling G.I. Joe comic book in over two decades.
In a world where Transformers now outsells Batman, and also gets Eisner Award nominated it's no longer surprising when I tell you that Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe of connected Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals comics is selling more comics in 2024 than when it launched a year ago or when my frenemies at The Hollywood Reporter also echo the sentiment that Marvel and DC are now part of the Big Three with the Energon Universe. And it may not surprise you to learn that Scarlett #1 by Kelly Thompson and Marco Ferrari from Image & Skybound launched with incredibly strong numbers given all that buzz.
But I've been hearing that Scarlett #1 has orders of over 80,000 copies, making it not only the best-selling G.I. Joe comic book in over two decades but also the best-selling solo character launch in the franchise's 60-year history. It smashes the record that Skybound set with Duke by Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly in December and then broke with Cobra Commander by Williamson and Andrea Milana in January.
Given that Cobra Commander #1 will likely sell well over 100,000 copies when all reorders and reprints are factored in, it's not hard to believe that Scarlett might soon be the biggest launch of Thompson's career—bigger than Marvel series like Deadpool and Captain Marvel and even top DC franchises like Birds of Prey. Also she's just been five-times Eisner-nominated herself.
That's without even mentioning that Transformers #1 has now sold well over 200,000 units and continues to be one of the most re-ordered comics in the market, with some wondering if this may pass 300,000 orders when the year is done. And Void Rivals #1 isn't far behind, steadily closing in on 200,000 units sold in less than a year.
Knowing how Cobra Commander #1 outsold Duke #1, I might be coming back to you very soon with news that Dan Watters and Andrei Bressan's Destro #1 has set yet another G.I. Joe sales record. Fans love the Cobra characters and Destro is one of the most popular, so perhaps this Speculator Corner article about Jonboy Meyers' Energon Universe variants selling for $1000 is even more relevant for this series.
With both Scarlett and Destro wrapping up their limited series runs in October, retailers and fans have already started speculating about what that means for November – are there more G.I. Joe limited series to come or will we get the expected launch of a new G.I. Joe #1 by Williamson along with perhaps a Cobra series as well? And could that book break the all-time Hasbro comics record that was set by Daniel Warren Johnson on Transformers #1 last year?
Scarlett #1 is on-sale June 5 at comic shops and Destro #1 arrives two weeks later on June 19, but I wouldn't be opposed to anyone sharing any of the surprises with me a bit earlier…
SCARLETT #1 (OF 5) CVR A FERRARI
IMAGE COMICS
APR240402
(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari
Mini-Series Premiere. The next chapter of Codename: G.I. Joe begins here! Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara is about to take on the most dangerous black ops mission of her career: infiltrating the mysterious rising power in Japan known as Clan Arashikage. Her one lead is her former partner-Jinx-turned Arashikage enforcer. Now, Scarlett must use her very particular set of skills to survive undercover… and discover a shocking weapon that could change the balance of power on Earth. Red-hot writer Kelly Thompson and artist Marco Ferrari introduce some of the most anticipated characters to the Energon Universe in ways you'll never expect! In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $4.99
DESTRO #1 (OF 5) CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS
IMAGE COMICS
APR240393
(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas
Mini-Series Premiere. The next chapter of The Cobra Threat threat begins here! James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S. Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech weapons to world powers… for the right price. But the emergence of Energon has changed everything. As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy. Acclaimed writer Dan Watters and artist Andrei Bressan change the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever. In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99