Scarlett #1 Sets GI Joe Sales Record With Over 80,000 Orders

Scarlett #1 is on-sale June 5 at comic shops and Destro #1 arrives two weeks later on June 19, but I wouldn't be opposed to anyone sharing any of the surprises with me a bit earlier…

SCARLETT #1 (OF 5) CVR A FERRARI

IMAGE COMICS

APR240402

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari

Mini-Series Premiere. The next chapter of Codename: G.I. Joe begins here! Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara is about to take on the most dangerous black ops mission of her career: infiltrating the mysterious rising power in Japan known as Clan Arashikage. Her one lead is her former partner-Jinx-turned Arashikage enforcer. Now, Scarlett must use her very particular set of skills to survive undercover… and discover a shocking weapon that could change the balance of power on Earth. Red-hot writer Kelly Thompson and artist Marco Ferrari introduce some of the most anticipated characters to the Energon Universe in ways you'll never expect! In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DESTRO #1 (OF 5) CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS

IMAGE COMICS

APR240393

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

Mini-Series Premiere. The next chapter of The Cobra Threat threat begins here! James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S. Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech weapons to world powers… for the right price. But the emergence of Energon has changed everything. As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy. Acclaimed writer Dan Watters and artist Andrei Bressan change the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever. In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99