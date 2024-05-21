Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Moira, newlitg

What If Moira Wasn't X-Men Big Bad in The Daily LITG 21st of May 2024

Moira not being X-Men's Final Big Bad topped traffic at Bleeding Cool, followed by Cyclops, Jean Grey & Wolverine not being a throuple.

Moira not being X-Men's Final Big Bad topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine not being a throuple. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Moira not being X-Men's Final Big Bad in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Removes Editorial Note

LITG two years ago, What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip

LITG three years ago – Kith, Kin and Kindred

LITG four years ago – IDW Redundancies

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool deemed worth covering, it seems.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Víctor Gómez Martinez , art director at Naysel Entertainment

, art director at Naysel Entertainment Nansi Hoolahan, colourist and letterer for DC Comics.

colourist and letterer for DC Comics. Jon M. Loftus, organiser of Elkhart Collectibles Expo,

