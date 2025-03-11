Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible Season 3 Finale Clip: Conquest Really Isn't Impressed

Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) makes his intentions painfully clear to Mark (Steven Yeun) in a clip from the Season 3 finale of Invincible.

Yesterday, the fine folks behind Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible were brutally honest. There wasn't much they could show us from S03E08: "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up" that wouldn't be either a spoiler or just too much to share on social media – but they promised to have something for us today. Well, they kept their promise – dropping an approximately one-minute clip that finds Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest not too impressed with how Mark has prepped Earth for a Viltrumite takeover – or with Mark, either: "To me, there is no greater pleasure than to feel the warmth of my fists drenched in blood."

"I don't know what it is about being in a [recording] booth and trying to destroy the world, but it's really physically hard," Morgan shared about recording the role in a recent profile from EW. Noting that he had Morgan in mind for the role "probably since the beginning of the show's existence," Kirkman explained why Morgan was right for such a heavyweight role. "Conquest needs a lot of nuance. There's a tremendous amount of personality there, even though he is this giant, powerful brute that's just wrecking things. And I knew Jeffrey could bring that," Kirkman explained. Here's a look at the promo teaser for the third season finale of Prime Video's Invincible, "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up," which was released on Monday – followed by the clip that was released today:

Joining the voice cast this season are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). Though details on Banks's and Bradley's characters weren't released (Hmmm…?), here's a rundown of who's who:

POWERPLEX (Paul): A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy's strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL (Mara): With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT (DiMaggio): A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things, too. It doesn't matter as long as he's taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU (Ma): Under this wizened exterior, he's the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that's not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK (Maridueña): Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they're willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON (Convery): Mark's younger brother was a toddler the last time we saw him, but when you're half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up real fast.

MULTI-PAUL (Liu): An elite assassin for Mr. Liu's secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

This Thursday, it's the Invincible Reunion. A bunch of variants come to Earth for a friendly catch-up with Mark. Should be lots of fun!!! pic.twitter.com/QzAP4YuYOM — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!