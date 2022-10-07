Ironheart: Target Ad Highlights Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams

Earlier this month, the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave viewers an opportunity to see Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in full-on armor mode. Why is that important? Because if you're like us and you're psyched to see Thorne in Marvel Studios, Disney+ & head writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) upcoming series Ironheart, it was a great opportunity to see our hero in action. But this time around, we get a chance to see Williams putting her real superpower to work… her genius-plus-level mind. But sometimes, even a genius needs to run out to get supplies. And that's where the department store chain Target comes in because they released a special teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that highlights Williams working on some serious upgrades. Here are some screencaps:

And here's the Target ad that was released earlier today:

Joining Thorne & Ramos for the series are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series. Now here's a look at the newest official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released earlier this month:

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Now here's a look back at the previously -released official teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that offered a preview of Riri:

During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview:

In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.