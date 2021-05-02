It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Becomes The Fantastic Four

Just when you think there aren't new avenues of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia coverage we can go down, we have an Instagram Stories post from Rob McElhenney that imagines The Gang starring in the MCU's Fantastic Four. Sharing the artwork first displayed by The Movie Spot, the image shows Mac (McElhenney) as "Mr. Fantastic" Reed Richards- and while the superhero name would fit Mac's ego, we're hoping those gamma rays did some serious rewiring of Mac's intelligence (and we don't even want to think about what he would do with stretching abilities). Then we have Dee (Kaitlin Olson) as "Invisible Woman" Sue Storm- considering how "invisible" she is to the rest of The Gang sometimes (unless it's bird joke time), it seems pretty appropriate.

Next up, we have Charlie (Charlie Day) as "The Human Torch" Johnny Storm- once again, another one that works. We know Charlie can show some rage but we've never seen what happens when he goes nova (he did threaten to show us what happens when you get his anger here in "The Nightman Cometh"). Combine that with the gallons upon gallons of chemicals he consumed, and we're surprised he needed gamma rays for this to happen. We round out our foursome with Frank (Danny DeVito) as "The Thing" Ben Grimm- because if anyone was going to be the team's "bull in a china shop" it was going to have to be Frank. Our only concern? Frank would spend too much time staring at his "rock penis" and making jokes about "getting his rocks off." Finally, what would our heroic foursome be without a super-villain/occasional anti-hero "Doctor Doom" Victor von Doom- and who else for that role than Dennis (Glenn Howerton). Self-conscious about his looks to a maniacal level? Check! Looking to prove himself smarter than those around him? Check! Looks cool in a badass black duster? Double-check! The best part? This Doctor Doom doesn't actually threaten anyone- instead, it's all about the implication of a threat.

UPDATE: Good news for Marvel fans and bad news for… Marvel fans? Looks like the bromance between McElhenney and his National League club Wrexham co-owning partner Ryan Reynolds is going so hot-n-heavy that Reynolds' multimedia production company Maximum Effort is willing to backroll the film. But since there's only so much money to go around… sorry, Deadpool fans:

Ryan has made a new friend. He gets super excited in the early part of friendships so he's shifted all #Deadpool3 resources to trying to make this #fantasticfour movie happen. Sorry @deadpoolmovie! pic.twitter.com/LqxrZ4IKZa — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) May 1, 2021

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).