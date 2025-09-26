Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Jimmy Kimmel, Nexstar

Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Nexstar's ABC Affiliate Stations Tonight

Following Sinclair's move from earler today, Nexstar announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be back on its ABC stations beginning tonight.

Only hours after Sinclair announced that the late-night host would return to its ABC affiliate stations beginning tonight, Nexstar Media Group followed suit, with Jimmy Kimmel's Jimmy Kimmel Live! also returning to its stations tonight. "We have had discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns. As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve," read the statement from Nexstar regarding its decision to bring back the late-night talk show.

The statement continued, "We stand apart from cable television, monolithic streaming services, and national networks in our commitment – and obligation – to be stewards of the public airwaves and to protect and reflect the specific sensibilities of our communities. To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decisions throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals." The decision by Nexstar and Sinclair comes less than three days after Kimmel made his return to late-night, pulling in 6.25 million viewers, despite not being on 23% of the ABC stations across the country.

Nexstar: ABC Stations Impacted – WKRN, Nashville, TN; KTVX, Salt Lake City, UT; WTNH, Hartford / New Haven, CT; WHTM, Harrisburg, PA; WOTV, Grand Rapids, MI; WGNO, New Orleans, LA; WRIC, Richmond, VA; WATE, Knoxville, TN; WTEN, Albany, NY; WSYR, Syracuse, NY; WVNY, Burlington, VT; WJHL, Tri-Cities, TN-VA; WJBF, Augusta, GA; WEHT, Evansville, IN; WLAJ, Lansing, MI; WYTV, Youngstown, OH; WTVO, Rockford, IL; KAMC, Lubbock, TX; KTKA, Topeka, KS; KMID, Midland / Odessa, TX; WMBB, Panama City, FL; KCAU, Sioux City, IA; KODE, Joplin, MO; WJET, Erie, PA; WAWV, Terre Haute, IN; WIVT, Binghamton, NY; WBGH-CD, Binghamton, NY; WTRF, Wheeling, WV – Steubenville, OH; KSVI, Billings, MT; WDHN, Dothan, AL; WUTR, Utica, NY; WBOY, Clarksburg / Weston, WV; WWTI, Watertown, NY.

