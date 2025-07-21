Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: colbert, jon stewart

Jon Stewart Addresses Colbert/"Late Show;" Calls Out Paramount, Trump

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart called out CBS, Paramount, and Donald Trump over the decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

To no one's surprise, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart took on the controversy surrounding CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and retire "The Late Show" brand during the uncensored opening to tonight's show. What might be surprising was just how hard Stewart went at CBS, Comedy Central parent company Paramount, and Donald Trump. "I understand the corporate fear. I understand the fear that you and your advertisers have with $8B at stake, but understand this, truly, the shows that you now seek to cancel, censor, and control, a not insignificant portion of that $8B value came from those f***ing shows. That's what made you that money," Stewart said.

He continued, "Shows that say something, shows that take a stand, shows that are unafraid. Believe me, this is not a 'we speak truth to power.' We don't; we speak opinions to television cameras, but we try. We f***ing try every night. If you believe as corporations or as networks, you can make yourselves so innocuous that you can serve a gruel so flavorless that you will never again be on the boy king's radar, [firstly] why will anyone watch you, and you are fucking wrong."

Regarding the rumors that Paramount made the move to stay on Trump's good side to help ease the ongoing takeover by Skydance, Stewart continued, "You want to know how impossible it is to stay on Lord Farquaad's good side? Donald Trump is suing Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, the man, other than Biden, maybe most responsible for getting Trump elected. Fox spends 24 hours a day blowing Trump, and it's not enough. Imagine suing someone mid-blow."

Stewart continued, "If you're trying to figure out why Stephen's show is ending, I don't think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives or in CBS's QuickBooks spreadsheets on the financial health of late night. I think the answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America's institutions at this very moment, institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair-doodling Commander in Chief. This is not the moment to give in."

But if anyone believes that Stewart will be giving up his seat voluntarily on the long-running Comedy Central show anytime soon, referencing reports that Paramount and Skydance were eyeing letting Colbert and Stewart go, Stewart added, "I'm not giving in, I'm not going anywhere… I think." To make sure his message was getting through loud and clear, Stewart had a choir accompany him as he echoed Colbert's sentiment from earlier tonight: "Go f**k yourself."

