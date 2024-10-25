Posted in: TV | Tagged: hulu, king of the hill

King of the Hill Revival: An Early Look at 21-Year-Old Bobby Hill

It appears we have a first look at and new info on 21-year-old Bobby Hill from Hulu, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill revival.

As much as we don't like to admit it, it's been five months since we checked in on how things were looking with Hulu's upcoming revival of Mike Judge & Greg Daniels' animated series King of the Hill. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge and Daniels are creating and executive producing the series – with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing. Set in present-day fictional Arlen, Texas, the series stars original voice cast members Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom (with legendary voice actor Johnny Hardwick passing away in August 2023 at the age of 64). In our previous update from before the summer, Adlon offered some insights into what's going on with now-21-year-old Bobby Hill (yup, he's a chef – more on that in a minute). But now, we're getting what appears to be our first look at the older Bobby Hill and some more backstory on his culinary success.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Grey DeLisle posted several images from a King of the Hill event that included an "ABOUT THE CHEF" poster – with the profile spotlighting Chef Bobby Hill. Along with some interesting intel on what Bobby has been up to, we also get fun easter eggs ("Spa-Peggy and Meatballs"), learn that he was one of the youngest contestants on the "King of the Grill" competition series, and have our "feels" punched when a reference to grilling with his dad on the weekends gets dropped. Another interesting tease? When asked if she was voicing Bobby, DeLisle responded that she wasn't – but that she would be voicing "somebody very cool."

King of the Hill: Pamela Adlon on Returning

"It feels really special," Adlon shared back in March about how it felt to be returning to the beloved animated series during the red carpet for Variety's Power of Comedy event earlier this year – crediting the "new generation of young writers" for finding that "sweet spot" between what viewers love and respect about the series and tweaking it for a new generation of viewers. But Adlon also shared how tough it was losing Hardwick, even though they all feel that he's been with them during recording – with Adlon adding that Harwick had recorded four episodes.

"We're in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He's a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it's been incredible. It's just been really fun. I think it's been freakier for Mike [Judge] and Greg [Daniels] to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person," Adlon shared with MovieWeb two months later, in May. "But don't we all go through that with our kids and our friends' kids? It is shocking when I see my friends' kids and they're all grown up. And I'm like, 'Wait a second, what just happened?' So, it's just a little bit of a mess."

Set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, King of the Hill followed the life of Hank Hill (Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank's friends – conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy's friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby's friend Connie (Tom) help the Hills navigate a changing world. "Yeah, man, I tell you whot man, that dang Ol' Greg, talking about 'O.G.' and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol' classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about 'That's my purse! I don't know you!' Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot 'Feel so Good' is a great song, I don't care what no-dang-body says …" said showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson.

