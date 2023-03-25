Knoxville, Andre & Sidibe Convene The Prank Panel Preview This May On May 24th, ABC will air a preview of The Prank Panel with Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe - here's a look!

Look, there's nothing wrong with the "classics." Dumping a glass of cold water on someone when they're showering. Giving their bathroom toilet a "brown-out" (look it up). Offering them the "Sharpie treatment" when they pass out early at a party. Again, they're always good for a chuckle. But if you're looking for some serious-level-type pranking, then the "tired & true" just won't do. And that's where Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" franchise), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show), and Gabourey Sidibe ("American Horror Story" franchise) come in. On ABC's The Prank Panel, the trio helps everyday people target family members, friends, and co-workers for high-class shenanigans. The all-star panel of "pranxperts" will take viewers behind the scenes as they help plot & plan elaborate and diabolical schemes, serving as mentors and saboteurs (and with the occasional celebrity guest joining in on the fun). But even with the series not set to formally premiere until Sunday, July 9th, in its regular time slot, we're going to get a chance to preview what's to come on Wednesday, May 24th, with a special preview. And just in case you need more convincing, here's a look at two previously-released previews for what's to come.

Here's a look at the "Ghostbusters"-honoring promo that the trio filmed (with a number to reach them at that might be worth a try) explaining their "services" while urging wannabe pranksters in need to give them a call:

Originally picked up back & announced back in November 2022, here's a look at the "Coming Soon" teaser that was released, where Knoxville, Andre, and Sidibe

ABC's The Prank Panel is produced by Kimmelot and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for Kimmelot, Knoxville and Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, and Vin Rubino for ITV America.