Lady Gaga Performs "Abracadabra" for Howard Stern "In a New Way"

A new take on "Abracadabra" and a performance of "Perfect Celebrity" were two of the highlights from Howard Stern's interview with Lady Gaga.

Only days after killing it on NBC's Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest earlier this month, Lady Gaga stopped by for a one-on-one with radio icon and SiriusXM host Howard Stern for a wide-ranging interview on March 11th that covered a whole lot of topics – from her new album MAYHEM and her musical and acting careers to her family and personal life and much more. Now, we're getting a look at some of the key highlights – including two amazing musical performances.

Speaking of amazing musical performances, that's where we're kicking things off as Lady Gaga offered a moving and powerful alternate take on "Abracadabra" and performed "Perfect Celebrity" live for the first time:

Speaking of "Abracadabra," in the following clip, Lady Gaga shares with Stern how quickly the track went from concept to song:

In the following highlights from the interview, Lady Gaga discussed her thoughts on becoming a mother, what it was like working with Bruno Mars on "Die with a Smile," getting engaged to her fiance Michael Polansky, and how she was cast in A Star Is Born:

Lady Gaga Makes Impact with 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Speech

With her album Mayhem destroying the charts, singer and songwriter Lady Gaga took to the stage of this month's LL Cool J-hosted 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on FOX to accept the Innovator Award, accepting the honor with a speech that honored her personal and professional influences as well as her "Little Monsters" who've supported over the years. Professionally, Lady Gaga offered a lineup of artists who inspired her, including Tony Bennett, David Bowie, Grace Jones, Carole King, Elton John, Lady Starlight, Madonna, Stevie Wonder, Duke Ellington, and Cher. But the singer/songwriter really started hitting hearts when she honored her two Italian-American grandmothers, who helped make her the artist that she is today. "They didn't invent technology or art; they invented possibility, shaping the future with nothing more than their minds. Those women, my ancestors, they're the greatest innovators that I've ever known," Gaga shared with the audience and viewers.

As for her fans, Lady Gaga had nothing but love for who they stood by her side through her musical journey, "Thank you for always seeing me so clearly, from 'The Fame' to 'Mayhem.' Because you saw me, I learned to see myself." That message of love and support also carried over to the LGBTQ community, coming at a time when the community faces threats Trump's administration. "You taught me bravery before the world was ready to listen," Lady Gaga continued during her speech. "You have changed the world for the better, and your courage fuels mine every single day." Before wrapping up her speech, Lady Gaga offered a special message to artists "who's ever been told they're different, complicated, or too much," urging them to "please never change" while adding, "Break the mold. The world doesn't need another copy; it desperately needs your original." You can check out Lady Gaga's complete acceptance speech in the video at the top of this report.

