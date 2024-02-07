Landman: Demi Moore Joins Taylor Sheridan, Christian Wallace Series

Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: demi moore, landman, paramount, taylor sheridan

Demi Moore has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's upcoming Billy Bob Thornton-starring Paramount+ series, Landman.

Landman is a story of wealth and power in the Texan oil industry.

The cast includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and more notable names.

Part of Taylor Sheridan's repertoire, Landman is produced by powerhouse teams.

On Tuesday, we learned that production in Fort Worth, Texas, was officially underway on Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's upcoming Billy Bob Thornton-starring Paramount+ series, Landman. Earlier today, it was confirmed that Demi Moore (A Few Good Men) would be joining Thornton in a starring role. The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, with the modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown. Viewers can expect an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Moore has been tapped to play Cami, described as the wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy Norris (Thornton). Along with Thornton and Moore, viewers can also look forward to seeing Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer on the series – which serves as the latest in the growing "Sheridan-verse" of shows, including Yellowstone (on Paramount Network), 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness (which was recently picked up for a second season), Mayor of Kingstown (with the Jeremy Renner-starrer currently filming its third season), Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Co-created by Sheridan & Wallace, the streaming series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions (exclusively for Paramount+).

